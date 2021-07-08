Attorney General Bonta Announces Charges Against Six Former California Highway Patrol Officers in East Los Angeles

Former officers allegedly claimed over $20,000 in fraudulent overtime hours. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced charges against six former California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers in connection with an alleged, multi-year overtime fraud scheme. The charges are the result of an internal criminal investigation by CHP that looked into whether officers in the East Los Angeles station were exaggerating the number of overtime hours they worked. The six former officers face a total of 97 counts, including one count each of grand theft and multiple counts of presentation of a fraudulent claim. The total amount of the fraudulent overtime hours is $23,418.27.