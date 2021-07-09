Cancel
Mason Mount 'recognised' starstruck girl, 10, before giving his shirt in Euro match

By William Walker
Daily Mirror
Mason Mount may have recognised the star struck school girl a month before he gifted her his England shirt during the Euro 2020 semi-final clash.

Belle McNally captured hearts when she was filmed crying while being hugged by her dad in the Wembley crowd after Mount walked over and gave her his shirt.

The clip taken at England's victory over Denmark has been liked tens of thousands of times on social media.

The 10-year-old was lost for words over the gift from Chelsea midfielder Mount, 22, after England won the match to secure a spot in the final on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVf6U_0arahMev00
Belle McNally is a child model (Image: belle_mcnally_7/Instagram)

Belle, a model for brands including Burberry, believes Mount may have recognised her from an earlier encounter on a motorway a month ago.

She and her dad had seen the team bus as it travelled to Wembley for the Group D opener against Croatia.

Belle filmed the moment as they drove past and said that Mount waved at her as she did.

The schoolgirl told The Sun: “It was the best night of my life.

“It was so crazy when he gave me the shirt that I started crying and my leg wouldn’t stop shaking.

“I wore the shirt to school yesterday and I haven’t taken it off since."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aApye_0arahMev00
Mason Mount smiled and waved at the youngster a month earlier (Image: The FA via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3prW_0arahMev00
The moment was shared widely on social media (Image: COPYRIGHT UNKNOWN)

Mount said that it had also marked a “special moment” for him and that seeing Belle's reaction 'topped it off for me.'

Belle believes that Mount might have recognised her red hair in the Wembley crowd as she held a banner which had his name on.

Speaking of when she saw him the month before the match where he was said to have smiled and waved as they drove past she said it was a nice gesture from him.

She thanked Mason and said it had been 'a dream come true' at the Denmark game before wishing the squad good luck for Sunday.

