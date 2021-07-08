Cancel
Fire on West Pryor Mountain 30% contained

By Paul Hamby
Billings Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews assigned to a wildfire burning southwest of Pryor that started Sunday had the blaze 30% contained as of Thursday morning. The Section House fire has burned through 260 acres of grass, sage and timber on a slope of West Pryor Mountain. The Crow Agency's Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire and Aviation team, assisted by personnel from in and out of Montana, have built a dozer line around the fire during the past day and are preparing to start mopping it up through the end of the week.

billingsgazette.com

