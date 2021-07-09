TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Gordon’s Update – Weather & Fire Season 7/8/21

We have another weak upper level low pressure area moving eastward across Washington today that is enhancing the westerly flow. This has thickened the marine clouds which have poured across the Coast Range and pushed east through the valley, all the way to the foot of the Cascades. This means, just like the last few days, the clouds will slowly burn back this morning leaving a mostly sunny afternoon with winds becoming northwesterly 5-10 gusting to 18, the afternoon high near 66. The low will continue to move out of the area to the northeast as a ridge of high pressure builds in tonight leaving us with partly cloudy skies, light winds, and a low near 52.