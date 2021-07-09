Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

SCL Health breaks ground for first Lockwood primary care clinic

montanarightnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS - SCL Health broke ground Thursday on the first ever primary care clinic in the Lockwood community. The clinic will be located on the Lockwood Schools campus. “We have been growing our medical group practice across the state in order to fulfill our mission to provide Montanans with the primary and specialty care they need, when and where they need it,” Tom Moser, Vice President of Operations, SCL Health Medical Group - Montana, said. “Despite a population of nearly 9,000 residents, Lockwood has no healthcare services within the community. We are excited to provide this growing community with easily accessible primary care services.”

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scl#Mental Health Services#Healthcare Services#Primary Care#Montanans#Operations#The Scl Health#Corning Companies#Jones Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health Servicesamericanpeoplenews.com

The Call to Be a Primary Care Doctor – The Health Care Blog

I suspect the notion of calling in narrower specialties is quite different from mine. Surgeons operate, neurologists treat diseases of the nervous system, even as the methods they use change over time. Primary care has changed fundamentally since I started out. Others have actually altered the definition of what primary...
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Granville Health adds new primary care and obstetrics doc

OXFORD — Dr. LaKeya Russell joined the primary care and OB/GYN practice of the Granville Health System as of June 29, and is now working with Drs. Akiva Gimpelevich and Cassandra Hornbuckle at this clinic in Oxford. “Granville Health System continues to attract top quality medical physicians such as Dr....
Presque Isle, MEthecounty.me

VA breaks ground on new Presque Isle clinic

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A new, larger facility in Presque Isle will soon replace Caribou’s Veterans Administration health clinic at Cary Medical Center. Local veterans joined Tracye B. Davis, Veterans Administration Maine Healthcare System medical center director, in Presque Isle on July 7 for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of what will be the new community-based outpatient clinic at 732 Main St.
Cascade County, MTmontanarightnow.com

Cascade County in-person family health services set to resume in September

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In-person appointments, classes and home visits from the WIC program and the county's other Family Health services will resume on Sept. 7. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a federally-funded program to provide supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to infants and children up to age five who are at nutritional risk.
Neenah, WIWBAY Green Bay

ThedaCare to expand access of COVID-19 vaccines to primary care clinics

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - In addition to offering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at three designated vaccine clinics, officials at ThedaCare say they will also begin offering vaccines at certain Primary Care clinics. The vaccine will begin being offered at the following clinics and dates:. ThedaCare Physicians - Appleton North...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Humana quietly funded 40 Iora primary care clinics

Health insurer Humana quietly funded 40 of Iora Health's 47 primary care clinics, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission registration statement obtained by Business Insider. The filing also showed the Humana-funded clinics exclusively served Humana members until July 2020. Humana CEO Bruce Broussard told Business Insider earlier this year...
Militarymontanarightnow.com

Tele-dental helping veterans save tooth pain and time at MTVAHCS

HELENA, Mont. - In the pandemic telehealth started taking off but there is another aspect of your health that also needs to be taken care of - your teeth. The tele-dental program at the Montana Department of Veteran Affairs is still very new but it is helping veterans living at the community living center save time and tooth pain with a little camera that fits inside your mouth.
Dover, DEWMDT.com

Free health care available to Dover residents first week of August

DOVER, Del. – Dover City officials are tackling health concerns in their community. They say some residents are struggling to get health care. As a result, the city, the U.S. military, and health care providers are working together to fix that. During the week of August 1st through the 8th, residents can get medical, vision, and dental care at no cost. “Before COVID, there were some healthcare challenges in Kent County, and they’ve just been worsened by the pandemic. This will allow us to lower some of the backlogs that exist,” said Dover City Council member David Anderson.
Delta, CODelta County Independent

Delta Health walk-in and urgent care clinics open until July 21

At the end of June Delta Health announced that Delta Health Urgent Care and the Delta Health West Elk Paonia Clinic will be closing with services absorbed into its primary care clinics. Both clinics will remain open until July 21, 2021, to serve patients. Signs will be posted on the...
Hershey, PAThe Daily Collegian

Penn State Health expands access to pediatric primary care on the West Shore

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health is expanding access to pediatric primary care on the West Shore with the opening of its newest outpatient facility, Penn State Health Medical Group – Upper Allen. Leaders and staff from Penn State Health and Highmark Health gathered today (July 12) to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Elkton, KYFranklin Favorite

Logan Memorial Medical Group opens Logan Primary Care-Elkton Clinic

Logan Memorial Medical Group today announced that they are expanding their services to Elkton, KY with the opening of Logan Primary Care-Elkton. Logan Primary Care-Elkton expands the primary care services offered by Logan Memorial Medical Group’s two other clinics Logan Primary Care-Auburn and Logan Primary Care-Russellville. “We are excited for...
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Tri-County Health Care recognized as a clinical training site of excellence

Tri-County Health Care of Wadena has been named a 2020 Clinical Site of Excellence. The program recognizes community and clinical partners who have provided exceptional support for the University of Minnesota Health Sciences learners. Award recipients supported students through creating and offering new clinical learning opportunities, helping learners stay on track toward graduation, continued providing education during the pandemic, displaying community service and high-quality communication, according to a Tri-County news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy