SCL Health breaks ground for first Lockwood primary care clinic

DOVER, Del. – Dover City officials are tackling health concerns in their community. They say some residents are struggling to get health care. As a result, the city, the U.S. military, and health care providers are working together to fix that. During the week of August 1st through the 8th, residents can get medical, vision, and dental care at no cost. “Before COVID, there were some healthcare challenges in Kent County, and they’ve just been worsened by the pandemic. This will allow us to lower some of the backlogs that exist,” said Dover City Council member David Anderson.