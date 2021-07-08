Cancel
Politics

Letters: On transgender women in sports, John Bel Edwards is too 'woke'

By PATRICIA F. ARNOLD
theadvocate.com
 12 days ago

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the bill which would have restricted transgender women (biological males) from competing with females in sports in Louisiana schools. One of the reasons was that it would discriminate against transgender women. That is about .001% of the school-age members in the population. There are sports in which biological males can participate. By this veto Edwards is discriminating against 50% of the school-age children (biological females). Another reason he gave was that there were no such cases in Louisiana.

