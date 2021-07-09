PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES FUEL CONTRACTS, FIRST READING OF THREAT ASSESSMENT POLICY

At a meeting Thursday night, the Penns Manor School Board took a first look at a policy concerning threat assessment. The policy deals with a multidisciplinary team who directs, manages and documents the threat assessment process, and that team must be established before the start of the new school year, according to the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency. While this new part of the district policy is in it’s first reading, Superintendent Daren Johnston said that it will affect some other policies as well.