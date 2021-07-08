Cancel
Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputies in Belt Park area conducting fire evacuation warnings

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELT PARK, Mont. - Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said they were made aware of a forest fire near Belt Park. The fire, named the Balsinger Fire, is estimated to be 100 acres large as of 6:20 p.m., and six sheriff’s deputies are in the area conducting fire evacuation warning orders in Belt Park. The sheriff’s office will handle evacuation warnings and orders.

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

#A Forest#Forest Fire#Cascade County Sheriff#The Helena Lewis#Clark National Forest#The Deer Creek Estates#The Forest Service#Inciweb Nwcg Gov
