Cascade County Sheriff’s Deputies in Belt Park area conducting fire evacuation warnings

Gaines County Sheriff's Office recently advised that their Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating a report of suspects impersonating a deputy. On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, a citizen in Gaines County had a traffic stop initiated on him by suspects impersonating Deputies. The first suspect was driving a White Ford Passenger Car with a tall antenna, black rims, and red/blue lights on the dash, complete with a siren. He is described as a tall white male of German descent, starched bluish long sleeve shirt, cowboy hat, and large belt buckle. The second suspect arrived in a White Tahoe or Yukon complete with red/blue lights on Dash and siren. The second suspect is described as a heavier set White Male wearing a dark blue polo collared shirt, jeans, large belt buckle, ball cap, and a white goatee. Both suspects ordered all occupants from the citizen’s vehicle to exit and conducted a search of the vehicle. After the search, the suspects left the stop.