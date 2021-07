Due to excessive heat throughout the state, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is issuing a statewide FlexAlert for Friday, July 9 from 4-9 p.m. We ask all customers to voluntarily conserve energy during these hours. Avoid using high energy appliances such as clothes washers and dryers or charging electric vehicles. Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and use a fan to help stay cool.