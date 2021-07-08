Letters: Bill Cassidy stands up for what is right, unlike many in GOP

I must say I completely agree with Mike Mariana of the Plaquemines Parish GOP Committee and his view of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge. How dare the senator stand up for the Constitution and against a tyrant who tried to overthrow the government? How dare he stand up for America and not kowtow to the Republication agenda of trying to overturn a valid and legal election? How dare he not be a Republican afraid of Trump and his minions? How dare he be a patriot who on this subject did the right thing for our democracy?