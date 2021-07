Hulunbuir: a very serious double dam failure in China on 18 July 2021. There has been surprisingly little international reporting of a very serious double earthen dam failure in the Hulunbuir area of Inner Mongolia in northern China on Sunday 18 July 2021. This looks to have been one of the most serious dam failure events in recent years, with 46 million cubic metres of water having been released, causing massive flooding. Reuters has a report of the event, but there are few other outlets providing much attention to it.