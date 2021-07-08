Gas prices jump as driving resumes, travel peaks

(Undated) – Gas prices remain high across the nation, thanks in no small part to demand over the holiday weekend. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, we could have set new all-time records for consumption as millions of Americans flooded the roads for the long weekend, guzzling down gasoline at a clip not seen in years. DeHaan says for now, with imbalances in supply and demand continuing, motorists will continue digging deeper to pay for gasoline as prices are likely headed nowhere but up until global supply starts to catch up with the surge in demand. The current national average is around $3.15 a gallon. It’s $3.30 in Illinois and $3.13 in Indiana.