Gas prices jump as driving resumes, travel peaks

By Ed Blazina, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Published:
Columbian
 12 days ago

PITTSBURGH — To Patrick DeHaan, petroleum industry analyst at GasBuddy.com, the recent hike in summer gasoline prices to their highest level in seven years isn’t unusual. “It’s supply and demand,” said DeHaan, noting that petroleum suppliers sharply reduced production during the pandemic as stay-at-home orders kept millions of drivers off the road starting in March 2020. Now, as pandemic restrictions are easing during the summer vacation season, many Americans are rushing to squeeze in a long-awaited vacation before schools reopen.

