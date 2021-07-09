SCL Health breaks ground for first Lockwood primary care clinic

BILLINGS - SCL Health broke ground Thursday on the first ever primary care clinic in the Lockwood community. The clinic will be located on the Lockwood Schools campus. “We have been growing our medical group practice across the state in order to fulfill our mission to provide Montanans with the primary and specialty care they need, when and where they need it,” Tom Moser, Vice President of Operations, SCL Health Medical Group - Montana, said. “Despite a population of nearly 9,000 residents, Lockwood has no healthcare services within the community. We are excited to provide this growing community with easily accessible primary care services.”