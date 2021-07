Flags will be flying at half-staff Saturday across Wisconsin in honor of Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller of Evansville, who died serving in the Korean War. Airman Miller and 51 other military members on November 22nd, 1952 when their transport plane crashed into a mountain during a blizzard near Anchorage, Alaska. Airman Miller’s remains were identified in 2019 following a multi-year search by a joint Army and Air Force recovery team. Governor Tony Evers said in his order that “Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller gave the ultimate sacrifice, and we honor and remember his bravery and service as he returns home to his final resting place.” Miller will be laid to rest with fully military honors at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville on Saturday.