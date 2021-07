GUELPH, ON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or "the Company") (CSIQ) - Get Report today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, LLC ("Recurrent Energy"), completed the sale of the Maplewood 1 and Maplewood 2 solar projects to a leading U.S. annuity and life insurance company. Both projects are located in Pecos County, Texas, near the towns of Fort Stockton and McCamey, and have a combined capacity of 328 MWp or 250 MWac. Maplewood 1 and Maplewood 2 are both currently under construction and are expected to reach commercial operation before the end of Q3 2021.