Game developers DICE and Ripple Studios have both confirmed that the upcoming video game Battlefield 2042 will include remastered maps and possibly on the mystery game mode. In a recorded clip of an interview of representatives from the developers of the upcoming game, it was confirmed that remastered fan-favorite maps will be making a comeback. It was not totally confirmed that it will be playable on a certain game mode that got REDACTED, but this could be the Battlehub mode that Tom Henderson was claiming recently.