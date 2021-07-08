Cancel
NBA

New documentary celebrates Lynx star Maya Moore's off-court mission

By Neal Justin, Star Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost sports documentaries celebrate athletic accomplishments. "30 for 30: Breakaway" is no exception. The film, premiering at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN, tracks basketball standout Maya Moore's success in high school, college and in the WNBA, where she has led the Minnesota Lynx to four national titles. She's been honored in Washington, D.C., so many times that President Barack Obama has joked that a White House wing might need to be named after her.

Related
NBAWDIO-TV

Minnesota's Maya Moore, Paige Bueckers accept ESPY awards

Minnesota Lynx legend Maya Moore accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Awary during the ESPYs on Saturday for her work on criminal justice reform. Moore stepped away from her basketball career in 2019 to seek justice for Jonathan Irons, who was serving a 50-year prison sentence after being wrongly convicted of burglary and assault. Irons' conviction was overturned last year and he was freed. The couple later married.
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers dedicates ESPYs speech to Black women; Maya Moore accepts Arthur Ashe Courage Award

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers took home yet another award Saturday night, winning the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports. As she stood in the rain on the ESPYs rooftop stage in New York City to accept the honor, the sophomore phenom deflected the attention away from herself and used her platform to celebrate Black women and advocate for more media coverage of Black ...
New York City, NYPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming

NEW YORK — (AP) — Maya Moore's husband Jonathan Irons had a quick answer when asked if he wanted to see his wife play basketball again. “I see her all the time. we have a basketball hoop in the back of the house," he said laughing during an interview with The Associated Press this week. “She's still got it. She made a trick shot from her mama's bedroom to the goal. She still shoots from deep and will shoot your lights out.”
NBAPioneer Press

ESPN documentary tracks Maya Moore’s quest for justice

The opening scene of ESPN’s “30 for 30″ documentary “Breakaway,” which chronicles basketball legend Maya Moore’s fight for justice, is one of her lying on the couch. She’s playing the guitar and singing in an angelic voice most would not expect from a four-time WNBA champion and one of the greatest to ever play the game.
BasketballMinneapolis Star Tribune

ESPN documentary gives intimate look at UConn women's basketball legend Maya Moore's fight for love, justice and humanity

The opening scene of ESPN's "30 for 30″ documentary "Breakaway," The moment signifies the beginning of what's ultimately a 75-minute intimate dive into Moore's private life, specifically focusing on Moore's ongoing sabbatical from the game so that she could help overturn the wrongful conviction of a family friend, now her husband, Jonathan Irons. Irons spent 23 years in prison before he was freed in the summer of 2020.
NBAzonecoverage.com

Maya Moore Appears Happy Away From Basketball, and That's Perfectly OK

Since she stepped away from the basketball court after the 2018 season to focus on life outside of sports, we haven’t heard much from Maya Moore on the potential of her suiting up for the WNBA again. But in the last week or so, we have learned more about why one of the best ever to play the game has spent time away from basketball and why her work off the court has been so important to her.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

ESPN’s ‘Breakaway’ Is A Candid Look At Maya Moore’s Criminal Justice Advocacy

WNBA star Maya Moore stunned the basketball world when she decided to step away from the sport to focus on criminal justice reform in 2019. And now a new installment of ESPN's 30 for 30 series pulls back the curtain on all the events that unfolded since Moore's original announcement, including her surprise marriage to Jonathan Irons —the man whose conviction inspired her decision.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed.

