AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans
Colts GM Chris Ballard said he’s confident that several players will have big seasons ahead including WRs Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal, and Parris Campbell. “I’m betting on Michael Pittman, who I think’s got a chance to be really good,” Ballard said, via Josh Carney of Sports Illustrated. “I thought he ended the year strong. He had a big playoff game with over 100 yards. Everybody just ignores Zach Pascal, but all he’s done is catch (10) touchdowns over the last two years. And then getting Parris Campbell back is a big bonus and he’s looked great during the offseason. We think we’re a little better than other people do.”nfltraderumors.co
