Intrepid Indian fare: South Anchorage cuisine all the better for Mandala's arrival

Dinner: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Of all the things one could do to ward off this ongoing pandemic, opening a restaurant is not likely to rank high on anybody’s list. But that’s exactly what Sanjay Shrestha did in opening Mandala Restaurant roughly one year ago in south Anchorage. And the city is all the better for it, having previously lacked in what is quickly becoming one of my favorite cuisines.