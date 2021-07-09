Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Intrepid Indian fare: South Anchorage cuisine all the better for Mandala's arrival

By Restaurant Review by Jin Chong
Anchorage Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDinner: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Of all the things one could do to ward off this ongoing pandemic, opening a restaurant is not likely to rank high on anybody’s list. But that’s exactly what Sanjay Shrestha did in opening Mandala Restaurant roughly one year ago in south Anchorage. And the city is all the better for it, having previously lacked in what is quickly becoming one of my favorite cuisines.

www.anchoragepress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Indian#Indian Food#Intrepid#Food Drink#Mandala Restaurant#Nepalese#The Achari Chicken#South Asian
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy