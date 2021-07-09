Cancel
Public Health

Couple who hesitated on vaccination share story of having Covid-19

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Miguel Marquez meets with recovering Covid-19 patients Louie Michael and Pattie Bunch, who talk about not getting vaccinated and their experience in fighting coronavirus.

