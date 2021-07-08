Editorial: California lawmakers' pointless dithering over S.F.'s overdose crisis will cost lives
Judging by the number of lives lost, San Francisco’s overdose crisis dwarfs its COVID danger. The official response — not so much. An Assembly committee this week bottled up legislation by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, to allow life-saving supervised injection sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles, promising at least six more months of deadly dithering over a bill Wiener and local officials have advocated for years.www.sfchronicle.com
