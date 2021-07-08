Cancel
Editorial: California lawmakers' pointless dithering over S.F.'s overdose crisis will cost lives

By Chronicle Editorial Board
San Francisco Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudging by the number of lives lost, San Francisco’s overdose crisis dwarfs its COVID danger. The official response — not so much. An Assembly committee this week bottled up legislation by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, to allow life-saving supervised injection sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles, promising at least six more months of deadly dithering over a bill Wiener and local officials have advocated for years.

