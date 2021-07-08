AFC Notes: Bills, Josh Allen, Broncos, Patriots

Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning said he still follows the Broncos as a fan, but isn’t sure he wants to be part of the front office. “Living in Denver, I’m a Broncos ambassador, fan, season-ticket holder. Been to every game the past 5 yrs … So I’m interested in what’s going to happen as anybody because I care about it,” Manning said, via Mike Klis. “Just like I care about the Colts, University of Tennessee. I’ve gone on a year-to-year basis in this 2nd chapter. I’m going to try to do this, this year. I don’t go past that because you try different things and maybe you like it, maybe you don’t. Look, being part of the game is important to me. I’ve found different ways to be involved with it. To watch film with Joe Namath and Raymond Berry, I mean that’s a dream come true for a football junkie like me. But I’ll always be a part of the Colts and Bronco organizations in some way. But I’m interested in what’s going to happen. I haven’t said no to anything officially forever. I’ve just said no to some things each yr. The next yr maybe things change. So who knows what will happen in that.”