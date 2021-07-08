Cancel
AFC Notes: Bills, Josh Allen, Broncos, Patriots

Cover picture for the articleBills HC Sean McDermott is excited to see how QB Josh Allen continues to develop this year. “Josh has done such an incredible job. He’s wired the right way, he puts in a lot of time and effort, I can tell you that, when he’s away from us, honing his craft and the work he puts in with (private quarterbacks coach) Jordan Palmer,” McDermott said, via NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz and Steve Wyche. “So, every year that Josh has come back from the time off, he’s gotten better and he’s worked on a couple of aspects in particular of his game. So, this year has been no different, to this point. Now that he’s been away from us and as we head into camp, I’m anxious to see how he looks again and how he’s improved in the time that we’ve been apart here in the last four or five weeks.”

