Airbnbs and other short-term rentals used as “party houses” have met their match

Starting September 21, hosts using Airbnb, Vrbo, and other short-term rental services in Atlanta must follow a new set of rules aimed at curbing problem listings. Last July, two people were fatally shot as they were dropped off outside an Airbnb hosting a house party in Vine City. Two months later, neighbors along sleepy Roxboro Road in Buckhead pleaded with the Atlanta City Council to end months of partying (and noise complaints) by shutting down an 11,000-square-foot mansion-turned–party house that rented on Airbnb for $2,000 a night. That same month, Airbnb said it booted from the platform 50 “party houses” in Atlanta that failed to follow the company’s regulations. Unlike New York, Los Angeles, and even Savannah, Atlanta has taken a mostly laissez-faire attitude toward regulating short-term rentals. Council members felt that needed to change.