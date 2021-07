Season 9 sure flew by in quite the literal sense with the introduction of Valkyrie. Developer Respawn Entertainment is already gearing up for Season 10 of Apex Legends and has revealed a little of what is to come. Aside from the several Stories from the Outlands teasing the new Legend named Seer, we now know that Season 10 will be called Metamorphosis. As always, there will be a new weapon, map changes, a new battle pass, and mode updates. Here’s what to expect when the new season debuts on August 3.