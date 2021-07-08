Marjorie Louise Murphy was born January 20, 1956, in Farmerville, LA to J.B. and Alice Groves. She was the youngest of four siblings. She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1974. She continued her studies for 2 and 1/2 years at SAU in Magnolia. She graduated as a bookkeeper from Red River Vo-tech School, concluding her education. She dedicated the rest of her life to working hard and caring for her children, grand-children, and great grandchild.