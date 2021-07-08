Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys’ new DC Dan Quinn said he’s been “really impressed” with LB Leighton Vander Esch since arriving in Dallas. “I’ve been really impressed, not just from the OTA time,” said Quinn, via Rob Phillips of the team’s official site. “Every once and a while you can just see a person that’s on a mission, and I think that’s what I’ve seen from Leighton from the time I arrived. You could just feel the energy and intensity that he’s putting into his workouts to change his body, to get as strong as he could. From then on, the questions, in the meetings, you could feel the urgency to go.”

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc#Cowboys Cowboys#Lb Leighton Vander Esch#Eagles Hc#Nfl Radio#Giants Giants#The Rich Eisen Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys stay getting shipped to free agent CB Richard Sherman

With less than three weeks before the start of training camp, the Cowboys are largely done adding players to their roster. Some analysts however believe there is one high-profile free agent remaining who makes sense for Dallas to consider brining in to potentially bolster their secondary. As the calendar turns to July, Richard Sherman is still being linked to the Cowboys.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys controversial draft pick proving doubters wrong

Everyone loves a good underdog story, and that includes the Dallas Cowboys. The 2021 NFL Draft was an important one for the Dallas Cowboys. They headed into the draft with ten draft picks (would later become 11) after one of the more disappointing seasons in recent history. While most of...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: David DeCastro, Nick Foles as Cowboys? Zack Martin's rank? Herschel runs again?

The big guys up front lead the pack in this edition of News and Notes. Many are wondering if the six-time Pro Bowler recently released by Pittsburgh is worth a look in Dallas. This comes just as the Cowboys’ own perennial Pro Bowl guard is revealed to be in rarefied air among NFL players. And the need for depth along the O-line is leading one Cowboys scribe to scour other team’s rosters for trade targets.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLYardbarker

Goodbye Gallup: Cowboys Pay $12M Per Year Or Let WR Go?

Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup is entering the final season of his rookie contract -- one of the highest value contracts in the NFL. Given his performance through the first three years of his career, Gallup, who is set to earn just over $2 million in year four, is expected to be in line for a major extension somewhere in the area $12-$13 million annual.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 hidden gems on the Dallas Cowboys roster

After going through a busy offseason under a new coaching staff last year, the 2020 NFL season still went far from how the Dallas Cowboys wanted it to be. The team struggled in their campaign marred by several injuries to their key players as they ended with a 6-10 record for the third spot in the lowly NFC East.
NFLUSA Today

Ranking the quarterbacks in the NFC East

A lot has changed for the NFC East in 2021 as it pertains to the quarterbacks in the division. In 2020, there was Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, Carson Wentz for the Philadelphia Eagles and Dwayne Haskins for the Washington Football Team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares His Thoughts On Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

After giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The hire was praised by many Cowboys fans and non-fans alike, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was no exception. Appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast...
NFLBlogging The Boys

This time, the Cowboys actually have done enough to fix their run defense

Run defense has become a hot topic in Dallas the last few years, and for good reason. In 2018, the Cowboys enjoyed a banner year stopping the run, buoyed by the strong performance of linebacker duo Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. They finished sixth in the NFL in run defense DVOA and surrendered the fourth fewest rushing yards per carry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy