NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Cowboys’ new DC Dan Quinn said he’s been “really impressed” with LB Leighton Vander Esch since arriving in Dallas. “I’ve been really impressed, not just from the OTA time,” said Quinn, via Rob Phillips of the team’s official site. “Every once and a while you can just see a person that’s on a mission, and I think that’s what I’ve seen from Leighton from the time I arrived. You could just feel the energy and intensity that he’s putting into his workouts to change his body, to get as strong as he could. From then on, the questions, in the meetings, you could feel the urgency to go.”