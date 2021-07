UPDATE : JULY 9 AT 10:30 A.M. Musselshell County DES updated progress Friday on the two fires burning in Musselshell County. According to a Facebook post from Musselshell County DES, crews worked all night to establish a perimeter for the Western Fire. A small area broke but crews were able to repair it. Dozer lines will be reinforced and lines will be added to the north flank of the fire.