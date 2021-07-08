Cancel
CDC sending extra resources to reemerging COVID-19 hot spots

phl17.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Federal officials say they will send more resources to communities that are seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 to try to get more people vaccinated. During a Thursday briefing, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky pointed to “new and concerning trends,” saying hospitalizations and deaths are rising in communities with low vaccination rates. She said 99.5% of new cases are among unvaccinated Americans.

