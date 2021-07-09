Cancel
Business

Foxconn's partner Fisker in discussions with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for 'electric vehicle manufacturing'

Daily Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoxconn Technology Group and Fisker Inc., a California car maker, are talking with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. about building electric vehicles in the state, Foxconn confirmed Thursday. "As part of the site selection process, Foxconn and Fisker have engaged with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss plans for...

BusinessStreetInsider.com

GM (GM), Hyundai, and Kia-Backed EV Battery Supplier SES To Go Public Via $3.6 Billion SPAC Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SES Holdings, a supplier of lithium-metal batteries to electric vehicle (EV) producers, announced today a deal with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that will see the former become a publicly-listed company.
Businessaithority.com

Samsara Partners With EVgo To Accelerate The Transition To Electric Vehicles

Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced it has partnered with EVgo the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), to help customers accelerate their transition to electric. EVgo is the first electric vehicle partner on Samsara’s Experts Marketplace, a network of trusted, certified implementation experts.
Wisconsin Statewkzo.com

Foxconn suggests plans to build electric vehicles in Wisconsin

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn on Friday signaled that it has decided to build electric vehicles in the U.S. state of Wisconsin. “Foxconn has engaged the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss the company’s plans for electric vehicle manufacturing. Foxconn is optimistic about our partnership with WEDC and looks forward to ongoing discussions,” the company said in a brief statement.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Ampcera Receives Funding From The Department Of Energy For The Development Of High Volume, Low-Cost Manufacturing Of Solid-State Batteries For Electric Vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampcera Inc., an innovator in solid-state electrolyte and battery technologies, announces its Phase I Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office for the development of a lithium dendrite suppressing solid-state electrolyte membrane for lithium metal batteries using a high-throughput scaled manufacturing approach. In addition, Ampcera recently received private investment to fund further development.
Industryarxiv.org

The Influence of Frequency Containment Reserve Flexibilization on the Economics of Electric Vehicle Fleet Operation

Jan Figgener, Benedikt Tepe, Fabian Rücker, Ilka Schoeneberger, Christopher Hecht, Andreas Jossen, Dirk Uwe Sauer. Simultaneously with the transformation in the energy system, the spot and ancillary service markets for electricity have become increasingly flexible with shorter service periods and lower minimum powers. This flexibility has made the fastest form of frequency regulation - the frequency containment reserve (FCR) - particularly attractive for large-scale battery storage systems (BSSs) and led to a market growth of these systems. However, this growth resulted in high competition and consequently falling FCR prices, making the FCR market increasingly unattractive to large-scale BSSs. In the context of multi-use concepts, this market may be interesting especially for a pool of electric vehicles (EVs), which can generate additional revenue during their idle times. In this paper, multi-year measurement data of 22 commercial EVs are used for the development of a simulation model for marketing FCR. In addition, logbooks of more than 460 vehicles of different economic sectors are evaluated. Based on the simulations, the effects of flexibilization on the marketing of a pool of EVs are analyzed for the example of the German FCR market design, which is valid for many countries in Europe. It is shown that depending on the sector, especially the recently made changes of service periods from one week to one day and from one day to four hours generate the largest increase in available pool power. Further reductions in service periods, on the other hand, offer only a small advantage, as the idle times are often longer than the short service periods. In principle, increasing flexibility overcompensates for falling FCR prices and leads to higher revenues, even if this does not apply across all sectors examined. A pool of 1,000 EVs could theoretically generate revenues of about 5,000 EUR - 8,000 EUR per week on the German FCR market in 2020.
Economyaithority.com

Schneider Electric Chosen as GM Preferred Provider to Accelerate US Fleet Customers Into Electric Vehicle Market

Schneider Electric brings an end-to-end EV infrastructure solution to GM Ultium Charge 360 fleet service offering fleet managers one-of-a-kind capabilities and benefits. Schneider Electric shares GM vision to make the most of our energy resources by facilitating their commitment to electrification. Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

EVgo (EVGO) Named by GM as a Preferred Provider for EV Fleets

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EVgo Inc., (NASDAQ: EVGO) announced that General Motors Company (GM) has named it a preferred provider for the company's Ultium Charge 360 fleet service. With the announcement, EVgo will deploy comprehensive new charging and infrastructure solutions specifically for GM fleet and BrightDrop customers; in addition, these customers can receive program discounts at EVgo's nationwide network of more than 800 public fast charging locations.
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Canadian company to purchase interest in Wisconsin gold and copper deposits for $7 million

A Canadian company is in the process of purchasing the mineral rights for two Wisconsin deposits rich in gold and copper for $7 million after they were listed for sale in May. Green Light Metals indicated it would purchase the rights to the Bend and Reef deposits on July 6 from Aquila Resources, according to a press release. According to the company's business listing online, Green Light is based in Toronto, Ontario, and was founded in April 2020.
Politicsngtnews.com

Regulator Approves Illinois Utility’s Electric Vehicle Charging Tariff

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved Ameren Illinois’ electric vehicle charging tariff, which will help jump-start electric vehicle adoption and charging station installation in central and southern Illinois and accelerate progress on the state’s green energy goals. The tariff, filed in August 2020, allows the company to support the...
Pennsylvania StateTimes News

Pa. panel considers axing gas tax and upping fees to fund transit projects

A state commission’s recipe for revamping transportation funding includes eliminating one key ingredient - the gasoline tax - increasing others such as vehicle registration and rental fees, and adding new ones like taxes for package delivery, miles driven, and Uber and Lyft rides. The 42-member Transportation Revenue Options Commission reviewed...
Energy Industryinsideradvantage.com

Georgia Power ranks high for solar growth

Last week, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) ranked Georgia as the number seven state in the country for 2020 solar installations, the fourth year in a row the state placed in the top 10. Of all those installations, 93 percent of them were Georgia Power. The Georgia Public Service...
EconomyBirmingham Star

Korea's LG Energy Solution topped car battery market in May

Seoul [South Korea], July 20 (ANI/Global Economic): LG Energy Solution overtook CATL and topped in the global battery for electric vehicles market in May this year. Samsung SDI and SK Innovation ranked 5th to 6th, and all three Korean companies have shown steady growth. According to SNE Research, a market...

