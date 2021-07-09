Cancel
NHL

Poll: Where Will Vladimir Tarasenko Be Traded?

By Josh Erickson
prohockeyrumors.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of the hockey world was focusing on last night’s Game 5 and the ensuing Cup-clinching victory by the Tampa Bay Lightning, there was one large story brewing in St. Louis. The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford was reporting that Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko had requested a trade from the club earlier in the offseason. While Tarasenko trade rumors were nothing new this offseason, the declaration of a trade request definitely put the writing on the wall for his tenure in Missouri.

