UPDATE: Crews locate body of suspect in Brush Creek

UPDATE, Friday, July 9 | Recovery crews located the body of the suspect Friday morning in Brush Creek. Police have identified the man as 38-year-old Terrel Murray.

EARLIER | First responders are searching for a man in Brush Creek following a foot chase Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri, that stemmed from an ongoing domestic disturbance.

Officers first responded to a call around 2 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of East 47th Street, and were called back to the same location twice. A KCPD spokesperson said the incidents involved a female reporting that a man was armed with a gun, but the man had left the residence by the time officers arrived.

The foot chase started around 6:30 p.m., according to a KCPD spokesperson, and an officer saw the man near Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

Police said the suspect fled from responding officers and jumped into Brush Creek, where he began having trouble in the water and went under.

The man has yet to resurface, but the responding officer jumped in the creek to search for the suspect.

KCFD and Missouri State Highway Patrol crews still were searching for the individual as of 10:30 p.m.

Detectives still are investigating the reason for the earlier disturbance calls.

