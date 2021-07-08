“There’s two states of your project at Marvel, which is it’s on fire, or there’s still a lot of work to be done.”. That’s how writer Eric Pearson describes the process of making a Marvel movie, and he should know. His first Marvel Studios credit was way back in 2011 with the Marvel One-Shot The Consultant, after which he wrote three more One-Shot short films before working on the Agent Carter ABC series and, finally, earning a screenwriting credit on Thor: Ragnarok. During his time at Marvel, Pearson has been called in as an uncredited writer to help out on projects ranging from Ant-Man and Spider-Man: Homecoming to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and his most recent effort is the long-awaited Black Widow.