In general, a stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. The price of gold returned to stability around the level of $ 1812 an ounce at the beginning of trading today, which confirms that any decline in the price of gold will be an opportunity for a return of purchase. The current anxiety in the markets supports the demand for buying safe havens, and gold is one of its most important elements, waiting only for the dollar’s ​​gains to stop. The price of the yellow metal is retreating from a weekly gain of 0.3%, but it is still down about 4% since the beginning of the year 2021 to date.