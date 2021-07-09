Cancel
Mecklenburg County, NC

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (July 2 to 8)

thecharlotteweekly.com
 11 days ago

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 2 to 8:. • Chili's Grill & Bar, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 82 Violations include: Lack of oversight observed throughout kitchen; handsink had drink-build up and a straw; corn cobs, penne pasta and salsa weren't cooling fast enough; corn cobs weren't held hot enough; chicken tenders, chicken breast filets, cheese slices and sliced tomatoes weren't held cold enough; and sliced turkey dated June 24 was still in reach-in.

