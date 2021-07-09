3x3 Releases White Paper on Tracking Trends Through the Independent Liquor Retail Channel and Developing Future Sales for Beverage Alcohol Brands

The GRO The Oaty One oat milk is the latest edition to the plant-based product range from Co-op in the UK that will provide consumers with a competitively priced option to pick up. Set to launch at select Co-op and Nisa locations in the UK starting July 26, the product is priced at 79p per one-liter carton; this is positioned as being 58% cheaper when compared to leading branded oat milks. The barista-style oat milk is crafted using British oats and has been fortified with vitamins and minerals including vitamin B12, D and calcium.