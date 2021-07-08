CSULB Professor Helps Shed Light on Why Many Wildfire FEMA Aid Applicants Get Rejected

29 Community Organizations have gathered together to address the acute housing crisis in the North Lake Tahoe region. This gathering represents a long-time partnership and commitment of public agencies, businesses, nonprofits and local networks to accelerate housing solutions in our region. When the Mountain Housing Council (MHC) was established in 2017, and a project of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the housing crisis was already significantly impacting the community and our economy. Even after making impressive progress in facilitating more workforce housing, launching new programs and securing additional funding, the dynamics during the pandemic exacerbated the issue. As a result, demand is higher and supply is lower than it has been in decades, leading to a deficit of affordable and achievable housing in the region, and some families being stuck in the lurch – even, in some circumstances, at risk of becoming homeless.