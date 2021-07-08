Cancel
Long Beach, CA

CSULB Professor Helps Shed Light on Why Many Wildfire FEMA Aid Applicants Get Rejected

 12 days ago

California is a state that has had, and continues to have, extreme wildfires. Steven Jensen, professor in the Emergency Services Adminstration Program, explains to NPR why many FEMA wildfire disaster applicants get denied aid.

Sacramento, CAcapradio.org

Sacramento Mandatory Housing / Rebuilding After Wildfire / FEMA Wildfire Eligibility Investigation / Sacramento Teacher Flies With NASA

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg discusses his proposal to adopt what he calls a first-in-the-nation right to housing for those living outdoors and an obligation for people to accept housing when offered. Camp Fire survivor Stephen Murray also shares the long road to rebuilding and healing, and we learn more about why FEMA rejected 95% of aid applicants during California's 2020 wildfires. Plus, Sacramento-area teacher Domina Stamas on being selected for NASA's "Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors" Training Program, flying into the Earth's stratosphere.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

FEMA approves funds to help battle Dixie Fire

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of California in combating the Dixie Fire, which is burning in Plumas County. On July 20, the state of California submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for the Dixie...
Estacada, ORChannel 6000

Living ‘in a flammable state,’ FEMA offers wildfire resources

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As parts of Oregon continue to burn, survivors of last years’ 2020 wildfires are still receiving relief. The Clackamas County Long Term Recovery Group is organizing a Wildfire Recovery & FEMA Re-engagement Event at Estacada High School this weekend through Monday to help connect survivors with much needed resources.
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Amidst New Wildfire Season, Oregon Lawmakers Demand Answers From FEMA

A delegation of Oregon lawmakers is pressing FEMA to detail its steps for improving disaster assistance after major wildfires. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden is among those signed on to a letter to FEMA’s administrator. The agency has taken heat for rejecting most of the disaster relief claims from last year’s wildfire victims.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Former employees shed light on sophisticated double-brokering network

This is Part III of an ongoing FreightWaves investigation into an alleged double-brokering ring based in Southern California. Click here for Part I. Click here for Part II. All State Association CEO Steve Avetyan describes his family as “the originals” in setting up an elaborate network of transportation companies largely based in Southern California, but claims that his business “platform” is very different from his uncle’s and cousins’ double-brokering scheme that landed them in prison.
Lake Charles, LAbrproud.com

FEMA seeks applicants to join the Hurricane Recover team

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- FEMA is hiring! Any Louisiana resident who live in the Lake Charles area can apply to join the FEMA Hurricane Recovery team. The team will assist with disaster response and recovery efforts temporarily. Jobs are available for National Disaster Recovery Support (NDRS) Local Government Administration Expert...
PoliticsYubaNet

New Data Sheds Light on North Tahoe-Truckee Housing Crisis

29 Community Organizations have gathered together to address the acute housing crisis in the North Lake Tahoe region. This gathering represents a long-time partnership and commitment of public agencies, businesses, nonprofits and local networks to accelerate housing solutions in our region. When the Mountain Housing Council (MHC) was established in 2017, and a project of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the housing crisis was already significantly impacting the community and our economy. Even after making impressive progress in facilitating more workforce housing, launching new programs and securing additional funding, the dynamics during the pandemic exacerbated the issue. As a result, demand is higher and supply is lower than it has been in decades, leading to a deficit of affordable and achievable housing in the region, and some families being stuck in the lurch – even, in some circumstances, at risk of becoming homeless.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Why Getting Floor Samples Will Help Avoid Issues

If you have never been in a situation where your flooring has been installed and not what you wanted, consider yourself lucky. However, it can be difficult to know what type of flooring will work best with your décor until after installation. This is why many people choose to get a sample before they buy their floors to be sure of their purchase and not regret a decision later on.
Baton Rouge, LAkadn.com

Where Can You Get Help with Your FEMA Appeal Letter?

BATON ROUGE, La.–There are several resources available to anyone who needs assistance with writing an appeal letter to FEMA. An appeal is a written request to FEMA toreview your file again.This is also an opportunity to provide new or additional information not previously submitted that may affect the decision. When...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

FEMA chief heads West as large wildfires rage, heat wave peaks

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell will make her first trip to wildfire-affected states amid another dangerous week of extreme heat and "critical" fire weather conditions, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The West is experiencing its worst drought this century, and repeated, extreme heat waves have dried out forests and grasslands,...
Public Healthbuckscountyherald.com

FEMA Region 3 updates guidance on COVID-19 funeral expense aid

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on all Americans, especially those who suffered loss due to the virus. FEMA Region 3 remains committed to easing the financial burden on the thousands of families in the mid-Atlantic region who incurred funeral expenses due to the virus. FEMA has amended the...
Sciencepublicradiotulsa.org

Why The Delta Variant Is So Contagious: A New Study Sheds Light

After months of data collection, scientists agree: The delta variant is the most contagious version of the coronavirus worldwide. It spreads about 225% faster than the original version of the virus, and it's currently dominating the outbreak in the United States. A new study, published online Wednesday, sheds light on...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Western Canada declares fire emergency as evacuations climb

Canada's western province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Tuesday, with wildfires expected to grow even larger in the coming days due to high heat and winds. The province has nearly 300 active wildfires, spurred by hot, dry weather that is expected to continue in the coming days, in addition to rising winds that may spread the flames.
