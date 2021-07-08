CSULB Scientist Shares Findings from Tagging Baby Sharks in SoCal Beaches

(CNN) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating January 6, said Friday that he hopes a federal grand jury's indictment of Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress "sends a chilling message" to anyone considering not cooperating with the panel. "I think it sends...
Britney Spears, freed from her conservatorship, celebrated her newfound independence on Friday. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy," the pop star said, tweeting a video of the celebration outside the Los Angeles courthouse. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!" She described...
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted...
A jury selected to determine the fate of accused Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has sat through nine days of testimony, video and arguments as to whether or not the 18-year-old should be convicted on any of the half-dozen charges. Rittenhouse faces up to life in prison if convicted of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
