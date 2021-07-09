Cancel
Texas State

BlueSkySearch Expanding Operations to Texas

SFGate
 11 days ago

20 Year Online Agricultural Job Portal Pioneer Expanding In Person Operations to Texas. BlueSkySearch, LLC., on the web at blueskysearch.com, the elder statesman of agriculture online job portal services, announced today that it is opening an office in Texas to better serve Employers and Candidates throughout the United States. The Texas office will be located in Abilene, Texas, and will be managed by the company president, Mike Lovelace.

