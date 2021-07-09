Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Made Unreal Shot On Jimmy Kimmel Live Before NBA Finals

Now that the 2020-21 Boston Celtics season is in the rear-view mirror, it’s possible to spend time taking stock of how each player did with the opportunity he had. To that end, we are grading every player who put in time on the basketball court for the Celtics this season, including all 15 members of the regular roster, both two-way players and the players the team cut or traded away. That’s 21 players, and today’s focus is freshly minted All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, our second to last player season grade remaining. Brown leaned into a leadership role not only on his team but across the league and in society even beyond what he had in the recent past.