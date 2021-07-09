Cancel
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Made Unreal Shot On Jimmy Kimmel Live Before NBA Finals

By Alexandra Francisco
NESN
NESN
 11 days ago
Watch Tom Brady Hit Incredible 390-Yard Drive Off Tee In 'The Match'. Jaylen Brown made one of the most ridiculous shots we’ve seen from him while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC on Thursday. And it earned the Boston Celtics wing $25,000 for his 7uice Foundation. Brown was a...

NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

