Leaked details indicate that Ghost of Tsushima‘s upcoming Iki Island expansion will feature new enemies and animals, as well as a volcano and caves that can be explored using torches, among other new mechanics and additions. Someone claiming to be a quality assurance tester on Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut leaked the details ahead of release, but there is no official confirmation on the credibility of the Reddit post. There are also other aspects of the leak that make it quite suspicious, so take these details with a heavy grain of salt.