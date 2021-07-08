Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Releasing For PS5 on September 24, New Features Outlined

PlayStation LifeStyle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath Stranding Directors Cut is coming to PS5 on September 24, 2021. The next-gen version of the game won’t only feature enhanced visuals, but boasts a ton of added features that are fare more than just a standard next-gen update. Sony and Kojima Productions outlined a number of the new features in a new trailer for the game shown during today’s State of Play live stream.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Stranding#Video Game#Action Game#Playstation Blog#Kojima Productions#The Playstation Blog#Ui#Fragile Circuit#The Half Life#Cyberpunk 2077#Haptic Feedback#Dualsense#3d Audio#Ssd#Fidelity Mode#Hdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 Will Have Two Performance Modes With Ultra-Wide And HDR Support

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was recently revealed during the Summer Game’s Fest event, and we got another look at it today (July 8) during Sony’s July 2021 State of Play where we learned that it will release this September and include support for ultra-wide displays and HDR across both performance modes, one with an upscaled 4K resolution running at 60 FPS and the other running at native 4K.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Death Stranding: Director's Cut Brings PC Exclusive Cyberpunk 2077, Half-Life Content to PS5

Fans were understandably miffed when Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, a Sony first-party game, added Cyberpunk 2077 content exclusively to the PC version late last year. Obviously, the CD Projekt RED developed sci-fi title would go on to have its own problems, but the extras were significant: a Reverse Trike skin, a Silver Hand arm, new holograms, and six bonus missions featuring inhabitants from Night City.
Video GamesPolygon

Death Stranding: Director's Cut adds upgraded combat, missions, catapults

Sam Porter Bridges is back, and he’s about to launch a box filled with your new AirPods through the sky. Kojima Productions dropped a new trailer for the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut during Sony’s State of Play on July 8. The trailer offered a date for the Director’s Cut — Sept. 24 — but also gave players a look at some major new additions.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

New Demon’s Souls Remake Documentary Explores The Process Of Remaking a PlayStation Classic

NoClip’s new documentary delves deep into Bluepoint Games’ process of remaking classic PlayStation games, specifically the recent Demon’s Souls remake released on PS5 in 2020. Noclip, the group behind many high-quality video game documentaries featuring everything from Half-Life to Final Fantasy XIV, spoke with various members of Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio for the documentary.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Orcs Must Die! 3 Adds New Scramble Mode and Acid Geyser Trap With its PS4 Release

Orcs Must Die! 3 is getting a fresh update along with its release on the PS4 (and PS5, via backwards compatibility), which will add a new Scramble Mode as well as a new Acid Geyser trap that inflicts enemies with the “melt” status effect. The Scramble Mode, in particular, adds an entirely new and unique challenge to the game that forces players to think carefully about which buffs to pick as they attempt to clear through the mode’s five tiers.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

A Reader and a Mouse – Moss: Book II Interview With Polyarc Design Director Joshua Stiksma

One of the most pleasant surprises at last week’s PlayStation State of Play was the stream opening with an announcement for Moss: Book II. First released in 2018, Moss revolutionized what was possible in VR, allowing for not only player immersion, but connection with another character in ways that flat-screen games just can’t manage. Players—referred to as the “Reader”—became part of the story, and forged a bond with Quill, a small mouse on a dangerous quest. Through brilliant use of animation, interactions, music, writing, and more, Polyarc created an adventure unlike any other, and something that could only be achieved through the use of VR.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

PlayStation is Likely Skipping Gamescom 2021, EA, Ubisoft, Xbox and More Confirmed to Attend

PlayStation appears to be opting out of yet another big gaming event. Sony is not listed as attending gamescom 2021, even as companies like EA, Ubisoft, Xbox, and more are confirmed for the show. Gamescom 2021 is set to be all-digital again, with the COVID pandemic still presenting issues for organizing and holding physical events. Gamescom 2021 will once again kick off with the Geoff Keighley hosted Opening Night Live showcase on August 25th, and then feature additional presentations from August 25-27.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Psychonauts 2 Performance Revealed, Story Trailer Released - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Double Fine Productions have released the performance for Psychonauts 2 on how well it runs on every platform it will release on, as well as the official story trailer. View the performance of the game on each platform below via WellPlayed:. Platform Max Resolution Max Framerate...
Video GamesGamasutra

In Death Stranding, navigating the world was harder for NPCs than players

Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding is a radically different kind of open-world game. Though combat and exploration are central pillars to its design, they’re almost inverted in their respective challenge levels. Players spend more time puzzling how to physically navigate the game’s treacherous terrain than they do mastering game combat. But...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

New ‘Undetectable’ Gaming Cheat Shut Down at the Request of Activision

A new “undetectable” cheat began making the rounds that would essentially allow for an external software to act as an aimbot—and more importantly, would work with consoles—but before development could complete, the cheat was shut down at the request of Activision. The cheat, called Userviz and developed by User101, would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy