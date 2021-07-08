Death Stranding Director’s Cut Releasing For PS5 on September 24, New Features Outlined

One of the most pleasant surprises at last week’s PlayStation State of Play was the stream opening with an announcement for Moss: Book II. First released in 2018, Moss revolutionized what was possible in VR, allowing for not only player immersion, but connection with another character in ways that flat-screen games just can’t manage. Players—referred to as the “Reader”—became part of the story, and forged a bond with Quill, a small mouse on a dangerous quest. Through brilliant use of animation, interactions, music, writing, and more, Polyarc created an adventure unlike any other, and something that could only be achieved through the use of VR.