Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove: Public input sought on new Director of Office of Law Enforcement Oversight

Posted by 
SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5Buh_0araWVxf00

SPONSORED:

King County Council Seeks Public Input on New Director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight

Dear Neighbor,

An effective, just and compassionate justice system requires independent oversight and accountability. Recognizing that need, the King County Council created the King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) to provide independent, civilian oversight of the King County Sheriff’s Office. OLEO has been in operation since 2011 with voters approving expanded authority to directly investigate misconduct in 2015.

The King County Council is now in the process of appointing a new Director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight and wants to hear from the public about the two finalists for that position.

The new director will oversee the County’s independent agency and represent the interests of the public in keeping the King County Sheriff’s Office accountable for providing fair and just police services.

Two finalist candidates will participate in the virtual community meetings in July:

The candidates will speak to prepared questions and then take questions from community members until time runs out. Participants will be asked to complete a survey after each meeting and the results will be shared with the Recruitment Advisory Committee and Council.

For more information about OLEO, visit the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight webpage.

As the Council continues to operate remotely, now is the perfect time to engage with our work and share your thoughts on legislation before us.

My team and I are available via email at [email protected].

You can watch Council meetings via livestream on the Councils website or on KCTV channel 22. We take general public comment on the 4th Tuesday of every month.

To learn more about testifying before Council go to:

Sincerely,

King County Councilmember

District 5

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged local audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

SeaTac Blog

SeaTac Blog

168
Followers
328
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for SeaTac, WA

 https://seatacblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Upthegrove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilian Oversight#The King County Council#Oleo#Councils#Kctv Channel 22#Seo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Jefferson County, NENews Channel Nebraska

Jefferson County Law Enforcement Committee meets for first time under new structure

FAIRBURY, NE — There is now structure to conversations about law enforcement in Jefferson County. The county’s law enforcement committee met for the first time after officials negotiated the continuation of a 10-year contract for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to police the city of Fairbury. The Sheriff’s Office has patrolled the city since the Fairbury Police Department dissolved in 2018.
Lander, WYcounty10.com

Public input sought for Lander Resource Management Plan evaluation

(Lander, WY) — The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office is seeking public comments as it evaluates the 2014 Lander Resource Management Plan (RMP). The public is invited to submit comments on the draft evaluation report. The report assesses the existing Lander RMP to determine whether mitigation measures are satisfactory; whether there have been significant changes in the related plans of other Federal agencies, State or local governments, or Indian tribes; or whether there is new data of significance to the plan.
Kings County, CAHanford Sentinel

First Kings County redistricting hearing to seek public input Tuesday

Residents will have their first chance to learn about Kings County redistricting and share their ideas Tuesday morning during the first public hearing. The hearing will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the redistricting tools and what neighborhoods and communities are important to consider in the process. According to...
Buchanan County, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

SPONSORED: Buchanan County law enforcement tax

On August 3rd voters will be asked to consider an increase of one-quarter percent to the current law enforcement tax for the purpose of providing additional law enforcement services to enhance public safety. These services will include increased patrols in the county to discourage crime and drug activities, hiring additional...
Law EnforcementDaily Item

New police database will boost public safety

Pennsylvania’s governor and attorney general joined legislators and representatives of state and local police across the commonwealth on Friday to celebrate the launch of a new tool to assist in the hiring of law enforcement officers and to underscore the importance of law enforcement personnel who are fully dedicated to professionalism as they carry out their sworn duty to serve and protect all citizens.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Residents’, visitors’ input sought for Linn County community health assessment

LINN COUNTY — Every three to five years, the Together! Healthy Linn collaborative led by Linn County Public Health assesses the health needs and assets of the community through a Community Health Assessment (CHA). A community survey is one tool that is used as part of the assessment process. All people who live in, are employed in, go to school in, or visit Linn County are invited to complete the survey, which is available here: Community Health Survey (arcgis.com). Completion of the survey will help gain insight on issues impacting the Linn County community’s health and well-being.
Pennington County, SDKEVN

Pennington County introduces new public safety hub

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - How can you know what roads are closed during a fire, flood, or blizzard?. In the past, public officials used social media or press releases to warn the public of changes in road closures due to disasters. Although the information got out, there were issues...
Politicscoloradofoic.org

No oversight of officials’ public, private emails

Estes Park Trail-Gazette: While many Estes Park residents are aware of Town Board Policy 107 which details the rules surrounding the public posting of Town Board and Mayoral emails, far fewer are aware of a small list of keywords that can be used at the discretion of citizens and elected officials to hide emails from the public view.
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

County wants public input on capital projects

County residents will have a chance to tell county commissioners what building, road, equipment or other capital projects they think deserve public funding in future years when the Chaves County Board of Commissioners meets this week. The annual public hearing for the county’s fiscal years 2023-27 Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan...
Posey County, INWTVW

Posey county holds public forum on new state laws

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With new laws now on the books, some Posey County leaders are holding public meetings to open up conversation among their communities. And they did just that in Posey County, Thursday, as Sheriff Tom Latham and Prosecutor Thomas Clowers held a public forum. “Our biggest priority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy