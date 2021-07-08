Cancel
Nebraska State

Gasoline prices spike to 2014 levels; average in Nebraska is $2.98 a gallon

By Ed Blazina Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 14 days ago

PITTSBURGH – To Patrick DeHaan, petroleum industry analyst at GasBuddy.com, the recent hike in summer gasoline prices to their highest level in seven years isn’t unusual. “It’s supply and demand,” said DeHaan, noting that petroleum suppliers sharply reduced production during the pandemic as travel restrictions kept millions of drivers off the road starting in March 2020. Now, as pandemic limits are easing during the summer vacation season, many Americans are rushing to squeeze in a long-awaited vacation before schools reopen.

