SEC's top 10 returning running backs by production
Many of the offensive playbooks in modern college football feature a heavy passing attack. Still, that doesn’t mean the running game has lost its value either. While having an efficient passing game is a key part of winning college football games, a great running back can make a massive difference. In the SEC, there is a lot of talent coming back for the 2021 season. These players had big years last year and will have make big impacts for their respective teams again.247sports.com
Comments / 0