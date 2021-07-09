SEC's top 10 returning running backs by production

Texas A&M football’s Isaiah Spiller was named to the 85th Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist, announced Monday by Maxwell Football Club. Spiller went over rushing for over 1,000 yards in a season that was not only shorted due to COVID 19 but came against an all Southeastern Conference schedule. In addition, he did so despite playing with a broken toe with six 100-yard games. Spiller, who was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, helped A&M lead the SEC in yards per carry in 2020.