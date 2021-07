The senior was a force from the mound and the plate for the Lakers this spring. There was no slowing down Noah Bush in 2021. The Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted senior led his team in hits (39), RBIs (43) and home runs (10). From the mound, the right-hander held opponents quiet, finishing with a 6-0 record while striking out 117 batters and holding a 1.24 ERA on the season.