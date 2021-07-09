Cancel
Watch the Euro Cup Final at Casa Italiana this Sunday, July 11

Posted by 
SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5815_0araW76i00

SPONSORED:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7fMC_0araW76i00

Watch the Euro Cup Final at Casa this Sunday, July 11, 2021

Join us this Sunday, July 11, 2021 for EURO CUP FINAL between Italy and England!

We will have a family-friendly event with a big screen TV and a wine and beer garden!

DATE & TIME:

  • Sunday, July 11, 2021
  • 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

SPECIALS:

  • $5, 8 oz. coffee and croissant special. Other specialty menu items!

LOCATION: 13028 First Ave. S., Burien, WA 98168 (map below)

SHOP: We’ve stocked up on Casa Swag! More shirts, hats and sweaters!

“See you all Sunday!”

More info here.

⚽️ 🇮🇹 ⚽️ 🇮🇹 ⚽️ 🇮🇹 🎉 🎉 🎉

FORZA AZZURRI!

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged local audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

