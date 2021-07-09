Preview: UFC 264 ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 264 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship after a rare off week returns to a live crowd in Las Vegas for UFC 264, which figures to be one of the biggest cards of the year. Those hopes rest almost entirely on the back of its headliner, which sees Dustin Poirier complete his trilogy with Conor McGregor after evening his score with the Irishman in January. Otherwise, this follows the usual pattern of cards involving McGregor, with the main draw not offering much in the way of depth. Still, the co-feature provides an excellent pairing, as former welterweight title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson collide at 170 pounds. Beyond that, the Irene Aldana-Yana Kunitskaya clash carries some stakes but not much in the way of sizzle, and Sean O’Malley gets a showcase opportunity in the opener.