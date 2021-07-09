Preview: UFC 264 ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 264 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship after a rare off week returns to a live crowd in Las Vegas for UFC 264, which figures to be one of the biggest cards of the year. Those hopes rest almost entirely on the back of its headliner, which sees Dustin Poirier complete his trilogy with Conor McGregor after evening his score with the Irishman in January. Otherwise, this follows the usual pattern of cards involving McGregor, with the main draw not offering much in the way of depth. Still, the co-feature provides an excellent pairing, as former welterweight title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson collide at 170 pounds. Beyond that, the Irene Aldana-Yana Kunitskaya clash carries some stakes but not much in the way of sizzle, and Sean O’Malley gets a showcase opportunity in the opener.

UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier’s cold-blooded message to Conor McGregor after injury in UFC 264

Dustin Poirier won his UFC 264 showdown with Conor McGregor via doctor stoppage, and despite the injury to his opponent, he has no sympathy for the Irishman. After being declared the winner, Poirier didn’t hold back in his comments about McGregor. He also called him out for his dirty strategy during the fight, especially when doing his up-kicks. The Diamond also made sure to remind The Notorious of his antics before their UFC 264 fight, with Conor saying he’d “murder” him and even using Poirier’s wife in his trash talk:
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals If He’s Having ‘Affair’

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be one of the most career defining fights in McGregor’s life.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'Something superior' caused Conor McGregor's leg break at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov points to divine intervention when breaking down Conor McGregor’s leg break at UFC 264. McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ended in gruesome fashion when the former two-division champion could not continue after suffering the injury in the closing seconds of Round 1. Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) was declared the winner by TKO, and afterward, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) tweeted that “good” had prevailed over “evil.”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts ‘Delusional’ Video After Surgery

Conor McGregor has always been said to be a bit out of it when it comes to his rants at other stars, but this time it looks the the drugs they gave him for his post-op are kicking in pretty hard and we have to say, we’re here for it…UFC Vegas 31 Doctor ‘Insane’ Remark Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Admits To ‘Bad Mistake’ In Video

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Compares Conor McGregor’s Rise & Fall To Rousey’s

Chael Sonnen believes that like Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor may become a victim of his own success. McGregor finds himself in an interesting position. He has lost two bouts in a row. The “Notorious” one has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. While a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier figures to be a massive payday once McGregor fully heals from his broken tibia, one has to wonder what would happen if “Mystic Mac” loses to “The Diamond” a third time.
UFCufc.com

Weigh-In Results | UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

UFC 264: POIRIER vs. McGREGOR 3 will take place Saturday, July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
UFCTMZ.com

Conor McGregor Unveils $3.6 Million Lambo Yacht, She's Finally Here!

Conor McGregor's got 99 problems, but a ship ain't one -- the UFC superstar finally received his beloved Lambo yacht this week ... and the thing looks incredible!!. As we previously reported, the Notorious purchased a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 -- referred to as a "Supercar of the Sea" -- for (at least) nearly $4 MILLION back in October.
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

Saturday’s UFC 264 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena. 1 – Dustin Poirier. Pre-fight hyperbole is one thing, but after defeating Conor McGregor for...

