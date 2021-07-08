Walking Dead Zombies, Bridge Building, And Steampunk Mechs All In This Week’s EGS Offerings

Blade & Soul‘s Endless Night update is now live, and it’s chock full of new things for fans of the MMORPG to enjoy. First and foremost is the third specialization for the Warlock class, the Reaver, described as “a shadowed demoniac who bends the rules of life and death.” This class lets you shift into an avatar of the grim reaper itself (So why don’t they call the specialization “Reaper”? Maybe to avoid confusion with Guild Wars 2.) and unleash a barrage of deadly skills that either consume the time you can stay in the stance or add to it.