Walking Dead Zombies, Bridge Building, And Steampunk Mechs All In This Week’s EGS Offerings

By QuintLyn
mmobomb.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the Epic Games Store is offering players two freebie game options that are a bit different from the norm. The first is a crossover between two IPs — the puzzle, strategy game Bridge Constructor and…The Walking Dead. It’s appropriately titled Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead. In this game players fight walkers and dangerous human factions while building bridges to make their way through the landscape to safety. If they’re really good, players can use the bridges and other structures to aid in their fight.

#Bridge Building#Egs#The Walking Dead#Mechs#The Epic Games Store#Bridge Constructor#English#Dlc
