It was halftime of the 2004 Outback Bowl. Trev Alberts sat at the middle of the dais with Mark May to his left and Rece Davis to his right, a Nebraska Cornhuskers logo stuck in the middle of the desk in front of them. Alberts had just gotten done praising the coaching ability of Kirk Ferentz, whose Hawkeye team was up 20-7 on the Gators at the break.