grown-ish Season 4 Premiere Recap: Did [Spoiler] Actually Tie the Knot?

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBless Zoey’s heart. In the Season 4 premiere of Freeform’s grown-ish, she really thought that her friends would be happy for the blissful love she and Aaron now share. And it’s not like the new couple’s pals weren’t supportive in Thursday night’s opener. It’s just that each person had his or her own individual issues to overcome. Which meant even though they too wanted to turn up during the group’s festive vacation in Mexico before the start of senior year, memories from the past got in the way.

